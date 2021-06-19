Gold: managing a complicated short-term operation great result!

The Future of Gold was in a very complicated area where the risk of operating was high.

It should be noted how very important the minimum in 1,871.8 that we have indicated with an ellipse on the left and that totally conditioned the area in which to work, which, as we have commented, was already complicated in itself.

Gold: complicated scalping operation

G5m Gold Future Chart

In the following image we have highlighted the start of upward movement which has led the price to cross, SMA100 and SMA200.

At the end of this movement the price has stopped at S1 and has slightly exceeded it, at that time we could have raised the kickback idea if the price turned back towards SMA200 where an entry could have been made.

To choose the objective in the 5-minute graph we can orient ourselves by the typical 25 points, but then depending on the levels of the graph it is possible that we can expand them or that they must be shortened.

In this case, as the text in the image shows, we could have waited a little longer since S1 was no longer so important having been surpassed several times and if the 1,871.8 that we had marked was important and aspire to a goal of the order of 50 points which would have allowed us to close the position comfortably before getting too close to 1,871.8 but having previously protected the position.

