Manages to graduate from college thanks to selling candy

We are in full graduation season And in social networks, various stories of young people have become popular who with a lot of effort, both on the part of themselves and their families, and dedication have achieved one of their greatest goals in life: to graduate from university.

Justly, A young woman from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, in Mexico, has gone viral on social networks, Since for many users this girl has given a great example of life and perseverance, she being the clear example that nothing in this life is impossible.

The protagonist of this story is named Evelin Hipólito. The young woman shared a series of photos on her Facebook profile, where she can be seen very happy and proud, carrying her university degree as a Chemical Engineer in her hands.

Evelin took photos in different parts of the Faculty of her University: the bathroom, the corridors and the green areas; However, there was an image that was the one that attracted the most attention because he is seen posing on a bench where he sold sweets, an activity with which he helped pay for his studies.

“On the bench where I sold sweets, with my title,” Evelin wrote in the publication.

Internet users did not hesitate to congratulate her and recognize her efforts that led her to obtain her university degree.

