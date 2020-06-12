Related news

One of the worst consequences that the coronavirus crisis has left for investors is the reduction or total dividend cancellation of many listed. The situation began to threaten many strategies based, precisely, on the generosity of companies with their shareholders and the first movement has been common in the second half of the year: out of portfolio banks, at least in the short term.

Sources from the asset management industry consulted by Invertia confirm that many managers of this type of strategy have chosen in recent weeks to eliminate or minimize their bank exposure, given the evidence that the regulatory pressure will continue marking the shareholder remuneration policies of a sector already in itself very punished by the environment of negative types.

Until now, investors have found a way to offset dividends this year in dividends. But that is over. At least in the medium term after the European Central Bank (ECB) entities should be recommended to suspend, at least until October of this year, payments to the shareholder, with the aim of allocating all available capital to provide liquidity to the economy.

New warning to banks

The pressure has increased after the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), commanded by the also president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, has published a new recommendation that entities do not pay anything to their investors, at least until January 1, 2021.

The sources consulted explain that, given these perspectives, “managers focused on seeking dividend yields have spent weeks rotating their portfolios from banks to other sectors such as energy or telecommunications”, Making it clear that“ it is a specific movement to respond to regulatory pressure on the sector ”.

The move seems logical. In an environment of maximum volatilityDividend companies have historically shown that they perform better in bear markets. And banking has, for the moment, left this group of listed companies. As you remember Rafael Alonso, analyst at Bankinter, the EuroStoxx Banks index lost more than 27% in the year, compared to 10% left by the EuroStoxx 50 after bouncing 15% in the last month.

“We see this type of rebound as a opportunity to reduce positions in the (banking) sector due to the high pressure on margins with low rates until 2023, an upward cost of risk that will imply higher provisions and low profitability ”, indicates the analyst, recalling that the European Banking Authority (EBA) calculates that only 60% of European entities cover the cost of capital required by investors (pre-covid).

Defense against the crisis

This, added to the pressure on dividends, has caused the aforementioned defensive movements by managers to protect their strategies from the lower income they will receive via bank dividends.

For example, from Bankinter they recognize that their model portfolio of ndo Dividend Shares ’ it has undergone a radical turn in this regard. The strategy has managed to limit its losses since the end of February to 16%. But only thanks to the contribution of the energy and health sector.

“We made sectoral changes to adapt to the new scenario, we excluded the actions of sectors more linked to the cycle due to the risk of dividend reductions or cancellations (ING, Intesa, Aena, Galp and Lar) and, instead, we include more actions in the health (Bayer) and electrical sectors (Endesa, REN and EDP) ”, they explain, in addition to others already present in the portfolio such as Iberdrola, Enel and E-on“

As they recall from the firm, the dividend yield, for example of Endesa, is 7% in 2020. These managers have also included Telefónica in this selection of ‘Dividend Shares’With a dividend yield of 8.6%. “In the current context Telefónica has stated that it will focus on the management of free cash flow to preserve the payment of the dividend, through the probable reduction of investments. “The operator confirmed on Tuesday that this year it will distribute this year 2,000 million euros among its shareholders.

Energy bet

They send the same message from the BBVA fund manager through the last monthly file of their strategy BBVA Stock Market Plan Dividend Europe. At the end of April, the firm also made “changes to mitigate the risk of dividend downgrades or cancellations.”

The fund managers insist that the portfolio is highly diversified by sector and that “bank exposure has marginal weight” However, they do accumulate significant positions in other financial companies such as the insurance sector. Energy has also gained weight in recent weeks on strategy.

Less optimistic are fund managers CaixaBank Stock Exchange Dividend Europe, which invests in European companies with high dividend yield, also taking into account their sustainability and growth.

“One of the consequences of the crisis has been the impact on shareholder remuneration policies and, recently, the fund has shifted its interest towards companies with, perhaps, a lower dividend yield, but with a greater ability to defend it at the moment of the cycle ”, they explain. Iberdrola, ACS, Repsol and Telefónica covered their investment in the Spanish stock market based on this criterion.

In Europe, Intesa Sanpaolo It is the only bank that appears in the detail of its last monthly file, after having completely eliminated its exposure to NN Group at the end of March.

Experts insist that these movements of exit of the banks in the strategies by dividend are of a punctual nature and remember that the important thing is to look for sectors capable of maintaining payments in times of crisis, even if they are lower than other industries. “The dividend yield It is still very attractive compared to other traditional sources of income such as fixed income or term deposits ”, they indicate. You just have to make sure they are sustainable over time.