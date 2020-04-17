Football in Italy, paralyzed for about 45 days due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, could be resumed between May and June. This Friday, the president of Italian Football Federation (FIGC, in the Italian acronym), Gabriele Gravina, revealed that he has developed a “strict and careful” health protocol that he will hand over to the government to resume the Italian Championship soon.

In an interview with the Italian TV channel RAI, Gravina said he “shares” the hope of the country’s sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, of being able to restart football in Italy between the end of May and the beginning of June, but with “all due caution and guarantee”.

“We have developed a rigorous and careful but flexible health protocol, which we will deliver to Ministers Spadafora (Sport) and Roberto Speranza (Health) tomorrow (Saturday). Three weeks of security will be necessary, so that in late May and early June (the Italian league) can start, “said Gravina.

According to the president of FIGC, there will be a period of analysis to ensure the safety of all participants in the events. “If everyone involved is negative (for covid-19), there is no problem of distance or contagiousness. It will take three weeks of security before you can start in late May and early June,” he added.

The training of the teams, according to the latest statements by Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, should start again on May 4, but there are still no guarantees about how they will be able to observe the new security protocols in practice.

About stadiums, Gravina opened up the possibility of neutral fields. “I hope that everyone can play in their own stadium. If it is not possible, we will find alternative solutions,” said the official, who also commented that he hopes to also conclude the Italian Cup, which is in the semifinals.

See too:

Coronavirus: afraid of covid-19, owners in the Middle East abandon pets

.