Although Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s time in Sevilla was fleeting, the sports director of the Spanish professional league team, Monchi, now says that if the Mexican had stayed he would have improved.
“I think there was room for improvement and being able to contribute more,” Monchi said of Hernandez, who left the MLS in January to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy, according to the TUDN website.
He explained the context in which the attacker’s departure occurred: “It was an agreement between the player and the club.” “We came to a good understanding,” he added.
“He left us with the illusion of a player who had been in clubs like Real Madrid and who wanted to continue performing at the highest level. Javier conveyed the illusion of giving up and giving results,” he concluded.
The sports director also told why they looked for “Chicharito” to add him to the ranks of Sevilla, although they already had the position covered. “It was a last option in the market,” he said.
“At that time, we had the lead with Luuk de Jong and Dabbur, and in the end you always leave yourself a place to profile the team in one position. The coach talks about a striker with other different conditions and the possibility of Javier came up,” argument.
Only four months was the Mexican in Sevilla. In that time he played 15 games and scored just three goals.