Since before his retirement as an active player, Félix Fermín provided indications that he would achieve success in a future career as a manager.

Already for his last campaign with the Eagles in Dominican baseball in 1996-97, the native of Mao, Valverde had taken instructions with Terry Francona and Mike Quade, both champion managers with the Cibaeños in the 1995-96 and 1996 tournaments- 97 respectively, the former having the honor of mentoring the Boston Red Sox who in 2004 erased 86 seasons without lifting the big throne in the majors.

A third educator who had and transcendence as a strategist locally and internationally, was Tony Peña, whose clinical eye immediately welcomed him as one of his instructors in his years as head of the eaglets and who, like the aforementioned, also raised the easy chair for the Santiago team (1997-98 and 1999-00).

“Before I said goodbye to my career as a player, I already had great notions as a manager, because I learned a lot from Francona and Quade, whom I also helped in their duties,” said Fermín, in his speech on Sunday at Sports Week, television space produced every Sunday by journalist Héctor J. Cruz, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CDN Sports.

And observing his results in the Dominican League, the Caribbean Series, as well as his great leadership durability, the teachings paid off and made Fermín a Magna Cum Laude student. As a strategist, five pennants with the Eagles, which started as fast as in 2000-01, his baptism with the club, three scepters of the Caribbean classic place him at the forefront of the list when checking the most successful in those transcendent lines.

“I was fortunate that when my career was already in its finals, the Eagles hired those magnificent leaders, from whom I learned a lot and carefully observed how things were done,” said Fermín, considered one of the smartest players on the field. , as a member player of five champion sets of the Eagles and who said goodbye after 14 years of career with an average of .269 (1,489-400).

Twelve years in Mexico

When the Mexican Summer League is ready to start, Fermín will be directing the Generals of Durango and for him it will be his 12th stay as a strategist in that nation.

“We were already playing the exhibition games when the strike occurred, we dispatched the players and instructors and it is almost certain that we will return to training on June 25 in Texas, as the intentions are to start playing in July,” he said during his intervention in Sports Week.

With Durango, Fermín will be with former manager Eddy Diaz, who is the president of the team, and they will form the first pair of people from the team in a Mexico Summer League team.

He won the regular in Iros 3 years

Good start.

He obtained the regular with the Eagles in his first three years as leaders, achieving two crowns and a sub championship in that space.

Record.

For life, “El Gato” has five crowns and five other sub championships. In regulars he has a record of 476-359 for .570, in the semifinals his mark is 148-120 for .552 and in finals his record is 35-34 for a .507.

.