It was evident that statements such as those made by Srdjan Djokovic, father of the world’s number 1, they were not going to go unnoticed. The direct accusation of the Serbian family towards Grigor Dimitrov, whom he accused of having generated a serious conflict between Serbia and Canada, acting negligently in bringing the virus to the Balkans, has been quickly and categorically answered by the Bulgarian manager. There are things that cannot be missed, it gives the feeling that you have thought Georgi Stoimenov, who has greatly intensified his speech regarding the statements of a few days ago, in which he recognized that the participants in the Adria Tour they had not been disciplined.

“Seeing what he has said Srdjan Djokovic On Croatian television, I want to inform everyone of what really happened, “the Bulgarian’s agent began writing on social media.” Grigor landed directly in Belgrade after three months of complete isolation. Neither in Belgrade nor in Zadar was he forced or offered the possibility of having a coronavirus test, “says a Stoimenov, who directly accuses the organization of having acted negligently if this were true, since no one could conceive. that people from other countries did not pass a test, at least, upon reaching their destination.

Because people seem confused on this: There is no evidence (nor, almost certainly, will there ever be any) that Grigor Dimitrov was the carrier of coronavirus to Adria Tour. He just happened to be the first one tested. Efforts to blame him are meaningless and not newsworthy. – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 24, 2020

But there is much more. “The organizers of the event are solely responsible for ensuring safety and creating adequate rules to follow. We simply follow the instructions that had been established by the organization of the Adria Tour, as well as the current regulation when crossing the borders of Bulgaria, Serbia and Croatia “, asserts an obviously angry Georgi Stoimenov, who does not seem to be willing for the image of Grigor Dimitrov is tarnished by this event. Everything that has happened has generated a real diplomatic problem in the Balkans and the words of Srdjan Djokovic They have been answered very forcefully. The organization of the Adria Tour is expected to give the pertinent explanations after these statements by the Bulgarian agent.