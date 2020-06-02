With the squad still training separately, in their homes, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the backstage agitates São Paulo. The board of the tricolor club still dreams of keeping striker Antony for a while longer, one of their main promises that has already been sold to Ajax, from the Netherlands, earlier this year.

The executive manager of soccer Alexandre Bird said that he still dreams of a possible permanence of the player, although he finds this very difficult. As stated in the negotiation, the 20-year-old athlete is due to report to his new team later this month.

One way for Antony to stay would be if the European calendar had a major change and the Dutch Championship postponed its schedule, but it was already closed on April 24 following a local government determination not to have sporting events until the end of August.

“Most likely he should leave now on June 30th. All the signs we have are that Ajax is going to start pre-season or at the end of June or at the beginning of July. It is something still uncertain there. I speak with Overmars (Ajax manager) every week. But he made it very clear that he wants Antony to start the pre-season. If this Ajax preseason is going to start in August or September for some reason, because of these changes, the championship was over, pandemic and such, so maybe we will have a space to be able to dream about Antony a little more with us. Otherwise, he must go now, on June 30th “, said Bird in a radio interview Transamerica.

The value of Antony’s transaction with Ajax is set at 15.75 million euros (R $ 92.2 million at the current price), with 9.75 million (R $ 57 million) at the time of his departure and a further 6 million (R $ 35.1 million) at the end of this year. In addition, it was agreed that another 6 million will be allocated to São Paulo if the striker meets goals in the Dutch club.

Daniel Alves

Regarding the players’ salary reduction of 25%, Bird said that the cast leaders were understandable when they attended the meeting that would settle this issue. In addition, he highlighted the fact that Daniel Alves, one of the players with the highest salary, accepted to receive the image rights values ​​every six months in the act of negotiation.

“In the beginning, he very willingly accepted, said he wouldn’t have a problem. It wasn’t even six months. It was almost 10. He said that if São Paulo could pay the first one in 10 months, it wouldn’t be a problem. We have made an effort to honor and be up to date because that was the deal. The payment refers to the period from now on, not forward “, he explained.

One of the alternatives that São Paulo found to settle Daniel Alves’ payments was to use a specialized company to get partners, as well as the club’s marketing.

“There is a time of maturity. Last year Daniel Alves had not appeared as a player the way he is appearing this year: scoring a goal, establishing himself in the position. Today nobody discusses Dani’s position on the São Paulo team anymore. If I If he was president of a company that is interested in having Daniel’s image, he would also wait a while to understand how his image would be on the return to bet or not “, concluded the manager.

