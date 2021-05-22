Manager denied Ronald Acuña Jr. his left-handed hitting in the Major Leagues

Ronald Acuña Jr. wanted to go to the box batting to take the turn at left-handed and the manager Brian Snitker clearly told him that he would not do that in the Big leagues – MLB.

With a 19-run difference for the Atlanta Braves, Acuna Jr. wanted to stand up to hit the left-handed after being comfortable on the scoreboard of the MLB against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, Brian Snitker was not at all happy with the decision that the Venezuelan face the pitcher in the box. batting to the left and said no.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. tried batting left-handed with a 19-run lead. Braves manager Brian Snitker said no. pic.twitter.com/0PEbovTWjF – Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 22, 2021

It should be noted that it was a good choice of the manager of Atlanta, who surely saw it as a lack of respect to the opposing team in the MLB and let him know.

In the same commitment of the Big leagues, El Abusador drove in five lines and went 2 for 5 in the victory of the Braves against Pittsburgh 20-1.

The one from La Sabana registers a batting average of .284, 30 RBIs and 14 homers in the 2021 campaign of the big top.

Was it a good decision of the manager?