“The Viktator” for Les Echos, “the Hungarian democracy” for Liberation, “the very military method of Viktor Orban” for Le Monde, “Orban bleeds democracy” for L’Express: we no longer count in the French media the number insulting and defamatory articles against the head of the Hungarian government since the latter decided to fight radically against the Covid-19.

This aversion of the French press towards the curator of Eastern Europe does not date from yesterday since the latter became in May 2010, the date of his appointment as Prime Minister of Hungary, the one of the favorite Turkish heads of the fervent defenders of the Europe of Brussels and other screamers of happy globalization and of borderlessness without faith or law. Indeed, let us remember the aggressiveness with which, during his trip to Slovakia, Emmanuel Macron violently took on Viktor Orban by asserting that it is a “mad spirit” who “lies to his people”. Let us also remember the way in which the Luxembourg Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean Asselborn, in May 2018 reacted shamefully when Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party triumphantly won the legislative elections. “Orban and company are not references for the Europe of our children” he had then declared while calling on his European partners to fight energetically against the latter by assimilating it in particular to “an ideological tumor”.

Conspired because he defends ideas contrary to ambient societal progressivism

The truth is that if Viktor Orban is so conspired, it is not because he would be “a potential dictator” who would transform Hungary into a “totalitarian state” (which is ridiculous!), But because he fervently defends ideas and values ​​that upset all those who dream of transforming Europe into a multicultural laboratory of societal progressiveness. Yes, it is disturbing because his determination to valiantly defend the Christian roots of Hungary and Europe by ardently fighting against massive immigration and unbridled multiculturalism directly challenges the ideology of a good part of the European elites.

His illiberal vision of society undoubtedly makes him a bubbling opponent of all these liberal policies which have sacrificed, for decades, part of the European peoples on the altar of uprooted globalism and globalization. Where Viktor Orban speaks of nation, family, Christian civilization or popular identity, his most fervent adversaries have only the words “free trade”, “federalism”, “individual success” and “cultural diversity” To the mouth. Viktor Orban is irritating because he is certainly against all the ideological porridge that the apostles of Europeanism serve us every day.

When Viktor Orban declared a state of health emergency in Hungary for 15 days last March 11, it is hardly surprising that all his enemies immediately rushed to the gate to spy on his every move. to find the slightest hitch to be able to demonstrate how oh he would be the embodiment of the devil. However, despite what some tell us, Viktor Orban fully respected the rules of Hungarian democracy insofar as he, as provided for in the Constitution, asked Parliament to ratify the extension of the state of emergency . On March 30, the famous bill was adopted by 137 deputies, or 68% (including 4 who do not belong to the presidential majority).

Exceptional measures, of course, but as in France, Germany, Austria…

What does this law, which makes so much talk about the small French politico-journalistic world, say in concrete terms? Quite simply that “during the period of health emergency, the government may, by decree, suspend the application of certain laws or derogate from their application, and take all other appropriate measures with the aim of ensuring the protection of life, the health, property and rights of citizens as well as the stability of the national economy ”. In addition, it is stated that “the government may only exercise the powers conferred for the purpose of preventing, controlling and eliminating the pandemic, preventing and anticipating its harmful effects only to the extent necessary and proportionate to the achievement of this objective” and that he can “make use of decrees” only “until the end of the health emergency period”.

In short, like Emmanuel Macron, Sebastian Kurz and Angela Merkel, Viktor Orban has only taken exceptional measures to overcome a situation which is just as exceptional. The Diet (the Hungarian National Assembly) was by no means sidelined by this law. Indeed, it is clearly stipulated in the latter that Parliament “may revoke the authorization given to the government even before the end of the health emergency period” and that “this law must be revoked by the National Assembly at the end of the health emergency period ”. Moreover, it is not trivial to emphasize that since the beginning of the state of emergency and the passing of the law, the Parliament sits and continues its work, in particular those which are not related to the crisis of Covid -19. In addition, as in any self-respecting parliamentary democracy, it controls what the government does. As for the decrees taken by Viktor Orban, they are naturally subject to the supervision of the courts and the Constitutional Court. To speak of “challenging democracy” is therefore completely stupid.

In addition, what many criticize the text is for not limiting in time the exceptional powers granted to the Hungarian Prime Minister. However, this is completely false since it is said in black and white that the law will end when the health crisis ends. So there is an end date. What should Viktor Orban have done instead? Set a calendar date while pushing it back regularly like many European governments do? Stop being dishonest, it comes down to the same thing!

What is shocking about wanting to punish those who consciously defeat containment measures?

So yes, it is true, there are repressive measures in this law. Indeed, article 10 introduces into the Penal Code the fact that “anyone convicted of obstructing compulsory containment measures enacted in the context of preventing the introduction or spread of an infectious disease or a epidemic (…) will be punishable by imprisonment of up to three years, or up to five years if the offense is committed by a group, or from two to eight years if the offense has caused death of a man . “In addition, it is specified that” any person who, in the presence of a situation of danger, declares or disseminates before a large audience any inaccurate fact or any false interpretation of an exact fact concerning the danger in question which is of a nature to cause disturbance or unrest in a large group of people will be liable to imprisonment of up to three years. “

Again, what is shocking about wanting to punish those who consciously defeat containment measures or who disseminate false information that could endanger the lives of others? Absolutely nothing ! It is also quite funny to note that those, in France, who conspire the “coronavirus law” of Viktor Orban for this precise point are also those who supported “the law against the manipulation of information” by Emmanuel Macron . Suffice to say that in the country of intellectual dishonesty and ambient hypocrisy, the macronists are kings!

The truth is that all of these criticisms are directed more towards the person of Viktor Orban than the law itself. Indeed, as Georges Károlyi, the Hungarian ambassador to France puts it so well: “We can see that the charges brought against Hungary because of the proclamation of the state of health emergency rest both on a incomplete knowledge of its legal conditions, on a misinterpretation of its provisions and, alas, on an incomprehensible will, often expressed in terms of incredible violence bordering on hate speech, to impute the most diabolical intentions to the government of this country on the basis of imaginary considerations which have nothing more to do with the state of health emergency and which take up the old demons that we hear in loop, always on the part of the same, for almost ten years, since qu ‘a conservative government has the misfortune of being in power in Hungary. “

You only have to go to this country to realize how completely wrong the image of Viktor Orban that most Western European media portrays. The latter is in fact neither “a man of the extreme right” nor “an anti-Semitic man”; on the contrary! It is indeed funny to note that Viktor Orban is undoubtedly the one who, in Hungary, has contributed the most, in recent years, to weaken the real extreme right, and in particular the Jobbik (ultra-nationalist and anti-Semitic party), by considerably limiting his political rise. In addition, when the Hungarian Prime Minister attacks the American billionaire of Hungarian origin Georges Soros, he never mentions his Jewish origins which he cares madly about. Can you still criticize a Jewish person for their ideas and values ​​without being accused of anti-Semitism? This way of seeing anti-Semitism everywhere, even when it does not exist, is not only a dishonest process, it is above all a way of helping to trivialize an evil which must, on the contrary, be ardently fought. In fact, the day after his election, the European Jewish Association (EJA), a Brussels-based organization that brings together Jewish communities across Europe, warmly congratulated Viktor Orban. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, took the opportunity to thank him for his “support for Israel”.

In Hungary there is no shortage of masks today.

Benjamin Alquier, a young Franco-Hungarian 27 year old, graduate in international law and political science, and living in Hungary for 4 years abounds in this sense: “When I read the French press, I realize that everything is distorted. Since the coronavirus crisis, democracy has not disappeared in Hungary. Viktor Orban has rightly pointed out that all those who accuse him of this law of having made Hungary a dictatorship are the same as those who have claimed since 2010 that he has set up a dictatorial regime. Now, if Hungary has been a dictatorship for a month, it is good that it was before a democracy, right? “He adds:” In Hungary, people are generally satisfied with the management of the health crisis by the government. Since March 4, when two students were diagnosed with Covid-19, everything has been well organized. The confinement is well respected. As for medical equipment, Viktor Orban has ordered many masks and other materials, including respirators, from China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Field hospitals were built quickly enough before the crisis to unclog Budapest hospitals in the event of an epidemic peak. The fact that all this material arrived so quickly is also the result of Hungary’s foreign policy, which since 2010 has multiplied its partnerships with many countries. In doing so, Hungary avoids being totally dependent on a “camp”. So, in Hungary, there is no shortage of masks today. “

He added: “As for the opposition, it rather accompanies what Orban is doing to fight against the Covid-19. Cooperation with local elected officials is going quite well, including with Gergely Karácsony, the mayor of Budapest who is on the left. However, despite what we are told in France, freedom of expression does exist in Hungary. Even though the friends of Urban control most of the mass media, it is still possible to find information and find opinions and analyzes hostile to the government, especially on the internet and on the radio. Here the right to demonstrate is very real and the victory of the opposition in Budapest in the last municipal elections as well as in other cities in the country proves once again that calling Hungary a dictatorship is incorrect. “

In short, you will understand that the treatment of the vast majority of the French media on what is happening in Hungary is completely biased and distorted. Viktor Orban is by no means a far-right dictator but a simple right-wing conservative who manages his country with talent. If he is so popular in Hungarian opinion, it is notably because he has succeeded in raising his country economically while carrying out the policy for which he was elected, particularly in matters of immigration and defense of the country. Hungarian identity. Therefore, let’s stop telling everything and respect the Hungarian people who, for 10 years, in their soul and conscience, have given Viktor Orban a large parliamentary majority in order to keep them as head of government. Hungarians know all too well what a dictatorship is not to fall into the trap of a political regime that has brought them only blood and tears. Therefore, it may be time for some to stop using democracy against democracy and finally respect the freedom of peoples to have self-determination.

.