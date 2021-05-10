Management boutique Evli increases its assets under management by 23%

First quarter results

During the presentation of results for the first quarter 2021, the Evli CEO, Maunu Lehtimäki, commented that:

“The year 2021 has started with a positive mood in the capital markets. Like last year, demand for stocks and other risky asset classes has remained strong and, in many markets, prices have risen to a level higher than at the beginning of the year. Extensive measures to support fiscal and monetary policy, progress in vaccination against the coronavirus, and expectations of a global economic recovery have contributed to increasing investor optimism. However, concerns about the overheating economy and increased inflationary pressure have pushed up long-term interest rates in the United States. In Europe, on the other hand, the unhurried pace of vaccination and more moderate economic stimulus measures than in the United States, have kept upward pressure on long-term interest rates at bay ”.

Regarding the results in the Asset Management business, the CEO of Evli He commented that “revenues in this segment grew by 40%, reaching 22.0 million euros. Assets under management reached a record figure of 15,000 million euros, + 23% in the last twelve months. Net subscriptions in the first quarter amounted to 461.3 million euros, mainly focusing on short-term fixed income investments and European equities ”.

Nordic model: stable and sustainable economies

The strong recovery of the economy in the Nordic area is one of the keys to the strong growth of Evli’s assets under management. The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland – are relatively small in population, but together they constitute the world’s twelfth economy. A quality that is supported by a stable economy and a peaceful society, as well as a high level of equality and trust in government. Thus, the macroeconomic scenario of the region exhibits better data than its peers in terms of Debt, GDP, Unemployment, and Per Capita Income.

The Nordic economies are the world’s largest unicorn startup factory, and companies in the region tend to occupy the top positions in competitiveness and innovation and, above all, in sustainability. High quality companies, with a global vision and oriented towards export activity, highlighting sectors such as industrial, financial and technological. Companies that have also opted for innovation and are forerunners in sustainability and equality.

Sustainability is also part of the DNA of Nordic companies. They have a long history of paying attention to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of their businesses. Whether thanks to the strong historical link with nature (the bioeconomy is still one of the largest sectors in the region), the impact of the Nordic model, or local legislation that places a lot of emphasis on sustainable business practices, Nordic companies have become in forerunners of everything related to sustainability.

Acknowledgments to Evli’s management

The managers of the Nordic management boutique Evli have a high capacity to identify investment opportunities in both Fixed Income and Equities, not only in the Nordic area but also in Europe and globally. For this reason, they select quality companies for their fund portfolios with a solid history of generating cash-flows, strong balance sheets and attractive valuations.

The Nordic boutique Evli is present in the Spanish market, with a range of investment funds in fixed income and equities specialized in the Nordic market, among other assets.

Some of these funds have achieved recognition for the quality of their management, such as the short-term corporate debt fund Evli Short Corporate Bond, Awarded as the best 5-year fund in its category, at the Refinitv Lipper Fund Awards Europe 2021.

Another of the award-winning products that are distributed in the Spanish market, the Nordic equity fund Evli Nordic, has been recognized as the best 10-year fund in its category, also in the Refinity Lipper Fund Awards Europe 2021.