The most popular professional network LinkedIn is a great way to connect with professionals in your field, as well as finding employment opportunities and developing your credentials. However, your Linkedin privacy settings can be somewhat confusing and complicated to manage. For this reason, we give you some indications.

LinkedIn privacy settings: overview

Unlike other social networks, privacy on LinkedIn is not just about managing who can see your posts and your profile. It is also about managing who can see what you do on this platform. This is because LinkedIn is about forming professional connections, so the action of other users to see part of your activity is enabled by default.

To give you an example, changes in your employment status, new connections and even if you have seen someone’s profile or not, is information that may be accessible to others. That’s why it’s important to be aware of LinkedIn’s privacy settings, especially if you’re using it to find a job.

Thus, when you open the privacy settings on LinkedIn, go to the section Me – Settings and privacy – Privacy, which is located in the upper right corner, now you will see the following sections:

The way others see your profile and network information, this allows you to control what information is visible on your profile and who can see it. How others see your LinkedIn activity. This option allows you to change the visibility of your activity on the platform, such as your online status and changes to your profile.

The way LinkedIn uses your data, this allows you to manage how LinkedIn uses and shares your data with other contacts, as well as job search preferences. This option allows you to manage the job search on LinkedIn, especially the visibility of your job search status for employers. Blocking and hiding: allows you to change who can see your posts and block specific people entirely from your network.

Visibility settings for your profile

The two main sections involved in configuring the visibility of your profile are: “How others see your profile and network information”, in addition to “Block and hide”.

In the section “How others see your profile and network information”, you can customize who can see your profile, connections, interests and the company you work for. The most basic setting is “Edit your public profile”, which limits the amount of information visible to users who are not signed in to LinkedIn.

Clicking there will take you to the separate “Public Profile Settings” page. You can see a preview of what your profile will look like for users who discover you through search engines or external links. On the right side of the screen, you can toggle which sections of your page are public. Similarly, you can choose to hide your profile picture from anyone else who is not on your network.

In the “Blocking and hiding” section, you can see who you have blocked on the platform. The accounts you have blocked will not be able to see your profile. In this section, you can select which types of accounts can follow you on the site as well. When someone follows you, they will be able to access your updates and public activities online.

Configure site activities

The next thing you can configure is the visibility of your activity on the site, which is found in the section called “How others see your LinkedIn activity”.

Unlike other social networks, LinkedIn allows users to see who has visited your profile. You can change this with the “Profile viewing options”, which can make you anonymous when you see other people’s accounts. However, switching to a private profile prevents you from seeing who has visited your page as well. Unless you upgrade to the LinkedIn Premium network.

By default, LinkedIn informs your network if you have a new job or if you have a job anniversary. You can disable this in the “Share job changes” options and changing the switch to “No”.

You can change who can see when you’re active on the site, which is usually indicated by a green circle next to your name. In the “Manage active status” section, you can select whether all, nobody or only your connections can see when you are online.

Data management of LinkedIn privacy settings

The LinkedIn business network collects a large amount of your data, especially if you are actively looking for a job. Depending on how you have interacted with this service, you may have provided salary data, location information, and the names of your contacts to the network.

In the section called “How LinkedIn uses your data”, you can obtain a copy of all the data that has been collected in the “Obtain a copy of your data” option. You can customize what is included in the file dump or you can choose to download everything, including multimedia files. Depending on the size of the database, it may take up to 24 hours to get a download link.

Similarly, there is a list of your data-related activities in the “Manage your data and activity” option. This includes syncing your contacts, sharing your profile with another company, or linking your account with another application.

Job Search Privacy Options

Searching for a job on LinkedIn is like a two-way street. One way to get a job in this network is by looking for available opportunities in your area, field and level of experience. These can be found in the “Jobs” section on the home page.

The other way is by allowing the jobs to come to you. Recruiters frequently use LinkedIn to find talented people who are open to new job opportunities.

The most basic way to configure this option is by changing your current availability status. If you activate the option “Notify recruiters that you are open to opportunities” in “Yes”, you will appear in the searches carried out by recruiters if you meet your employment criteria.

However, while they take steps to prevent your current employer from viewing your job search status, LinkedIn does not offer explicit guarantees. If you are somewhat paranoid about your current employer finding out and don’t want to risk it, you may consider leaving this option. You can still apply for jobs and show interests.

You can manage other privacy settings on LinkedIn in this section

You can share your profile when you click apply; When you apply for a job, you can be redirected to an off-site recruiting page. When this option is activated, your LinkedIn profile will be shared with the recruiter, even when redirected.

In the app settings, when you apply for a job using LinkedIn’s built-in app feature, you can choose whether or not to save that information for future job applications.

You may signal interest to companies for which you have created job alerts, this option toggles if you appear as available to companies for which you have set job alerts. You can set up a job alert for an employer on your organization’s profile page.

