manage to map the temperature of Arctic ice with incredible precision using fiber optics

When we think of optical fiber we think of the cable that comes to our houses to connect to the city network and the Internet. While it is true that this is its main use, it can also have utility beyond the Internet. For example to detect earthquakes or, more recently, to map the temperature of the Greenland ice sheet.

A group of researchers from the University of Cambridge has made use of an interesting technique to measure the temperature in different areas of the ice sheet: fiber optics. Combined with laser pulses, they have managed to map with unprecedented precision what the temperature is in the different strata of the ice sheet.

As they explain, using this new technique use a laser pulse that passes through the entire fiber optic cable. A fiber optic cable that reaches a depth of up to a kilometer in the ice sheet. By analyzing the different distortions in the scattered light as it encounters the surrounding ice, the system can reveal its temperature.

Usually when measuring ice sheet temperature sensors are typically attached to a wire that is dropped into the hole. This offers readings of the environment below the surface, but not as accurate as is often required. Why? Because not many sensors can be placed and they are often spaced apart, the use of lasers results in a continuous measurement at each level.

Monitoring Greenland

Accurately measuring the temperature of the ice sheet is especially important to have more accurate predictions of how your thaw will progress. Something that can become key to understanding the effects of climate change on the planet.

With a better understanding of the temperature distribution, scientists can collect more data on the behavior of the Greenland ice sheet. It is the second largest ice sheet after that of Antarctica. It is also an ice sheet that melts at an incredibly fast rate. Something that ends up having an impact on the sea level and, in the end, on the different ecosystems and climates of the world.

