A fan-created port, which was first shared on social media this weekend, was made possible by a 2019 compilation project that saw fans reverse-engineer the game’s source code. Unlike emulators of PC that mimic hardware conditions Original n64, with feeding DirectX 12 allows players to run Mario 64 at much higher resolutions without compromising, like 4K native or in ultra-wide screen mode.

The final product is also compatible with third-party software such as Reshade, which can be used to add modern visual effects, including game lighting.

Thanks to this, the native execution of the game should also have significant implications for the active community of Mario 64 as far as the development of thematic mods is concerned, which previously required an emulator for your projects.

It is still unclear whether the launch of Mario 64 has anything to do with a recent significant leak of legacy console data Nintendo , or if the moment is coincident. According to various sources, more than two terabytes of data was allegedly leaked on the anonymous 4chan forum over the weekend, including the original source code for Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii.

The data could, in theory, be used to create illegal cloning hardware capable of running software and operating exactly like the original systems. The emulation community of PC You could also theoretically use the data to improve your software so that it perfectly mimics the original systems. However, since the leaked documentation was illegally obtained, this would place them in murky territory.

