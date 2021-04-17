Manacor beat Sant Rafel 2-1 and takes all three points

04/17/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

The Manacor started with a 2-1 home win against Sant Rafel during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday in the Na Capellera. With this defeat, the rafeler team was placed in sixth position after the end of the duel, while the Manacor is third.

The first half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Nico, ending the first part with a 1-0 in the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Sant Rafel, who put the tables through a bit of Orozco at 68 minutes. But later the manacorí team took the lead in minute 78 thanks to a goal from Gili, concluding the match with the score of 2-1.

The coach of the Manacor gave entrance to Jaume Moyà, Galmes, Mauricio Y Pere for Mut, Joan Marí, Gili Y Jandro, Meanwhile he Sant Rafel gave the green light to Walter, Mateo Enriquez, Iosifidis Y Jordi Serra, which came to replace Cappellino, N’dao, Garcia Y Karim.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, four for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Xisco Gari, Codina, Joan Y Gomez and by visitors to Orozco, From Las Heras Y Joke.

At the moment, the Manacor is left with 37 points and Sant Rafel with 22 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Manacor will play his match against him Santanyi at home. For his part, Sant Rafel will play at home his match against him Collerense.

Data sheetManacor:Gomez, Joan, Joan Marí (Galmes, min.62), Nico, Gallardo, Codina, Tomeu, Xisco Gari, Gili (Mauricio, min.81), Mut (Jaume Moyà, min.44) and Jandro (Pere, min. 81)Sant Rafel:Chanza, Cappellino (Walter, min.68), Armada, De Las Heras, Orozco, N’dao (Mateo Enriquez, min.68), Duran, Marcos, García (Iosifidis, min.68), Karim (Jordi Serra, min .79) and Left-handedStadium:Na CapelleraGoals:Nico (1-0, min. 41), Orozco (1-1, min. 68) and Gili (2-1, min. 78)