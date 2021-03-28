Manacor and CD Genova tie one at Na Capellera

03/27/2021 at 23:36 CET

The match held this Saturday at the Na Capellera and who faced the Manacor and to Genoa it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Manacor wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Collerense by a score of 3-0. On the part of the visiting team, the CD Genoa lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Constancy and was on a 10-game losing streak. With this score, the manacorí team was placed in fourth position, while the Genoa, meanwhile, is tenth at the end of the meeting.

The first part of the confrontation started on the right foot for him Manacor, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Nico in minute 20, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the whole of Palma de Mallorca, who put the equalizer thanks to a goal from Andres North at 58 minutes, ending regulation time with a score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Manacor gave entrance to Jaume Moyà, Joan, Pere and Galmes by Jaime Mut, White, Mut and Tomeu, Meanwhile he CD Genoa gave entrance to Bujan, Ruiz, Ivan, Female and Francesc by Roque, Llabres, Goatherd, Andres North and Josep.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: three yellow cards to Manacor (White, Xisco Gari and Codina) and three to Genoa (Pons, Francesc and Viader). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Jaume Moyà by the local team.

With this tie, the Manacor it was placed in the fourth place of the table with 34 points, with a position of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF. For his part, CD Genoa With this point he was in tenth position with 10 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF, at the end of the match.

On the next day of the competition the Manacor will play against him Ibiza I. Pitiusas at home, while the CD Genoa will face at home against SD Portmany.

Data sheetManacor:Gomez, Blanco (Joan, min.65), Codina, Tomeu (Galmes, min.70), Xisco Gari, Gallardo, Mut (Pere, min.70), Jandro, Joan Marí, Jaime Mut (Jaume Moyà, min.32 ) and NicoCD Genoa:Ramos, Cabrero (Ivan, min.45), Viader, Roque (Bujan, min.45), Josep (Francesc, min.81), Andres Norte (Femenias, min.63), Julià, Martin, Llabres (Ruiz, min .45), Palmer and PonsStadium:Na CapelleraGoals:Nico (1-0, min. 20) and Andres Norte (1-1, min. 58)