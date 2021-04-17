Man with Kalashnikov arrested at Times Square subway station

This Friday, an 18-year-old has been arrested in Times Square for carrying a semi-automatic rifle, as reported by ABC.

The authorities say they do not believe he intended to shoot, since the gun was visible on the floor while he sat staring at his mobile phone.

The detainee assured the agents that the rifle was not loaded, but after searching his personal belongings they found ammunition in a bag.

He has stated that he believed it was legal to carry it as it was registered in Ohio and not charged, however he is facing a crime of possession of weapons.

The police rule out some kind of terrorist link although they are still investigating.