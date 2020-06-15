The man, Robert Roden, 33, had entered the emergency room at Stony Brook University Hospital

AP –

NY.- A man dressed in tactical clothing and wearing three devices explosives in the backpack was arrested for drug offenses and explosives in a hospital long IslandPolice said Wednesday.

The man, Robert Roden, 33, had entered the emergency room of Stony Brook University Hospital around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and behaved suspiciously, police said.

A security guard alerted university police, who held Roden and found a « suspicious package » in his backpack, according to authorities.

When the police searched the bag they found three devices explosives. A compressed air weapon was also confiscated.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Roden’s home on Wednesday and found « various devices explosives in the house. « The police did not give details about the explosives In the first moment.

The investigations involved FBI agents and the Office for the control of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Suffolk County Police.

The hospital, which is located 72 kilometers (45 miles) east of the City of NY, it has more than 600 beds and attended more than 100,000 people in the emergency unit last year.

Roden was arrested for possession of weapons, contempt and drug possession charges. He could face more charges, police said.

At first it was not clear if the arrested he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.