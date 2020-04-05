In a video you can see how a man infected with Covid-19 spits on another while they were queuing to board a train

By: Web Writing

A video of the is around the world, and it is one starring a man what spit someone else’s face when he was in line buying a ticket for the train.

The surprise was that after the video was released, the man lost his life while traveling aboard the train.

Local media reported that after studies, it was revealed that the 56-year-old deceased had dead because of coronavirus.

The recording quickly turned viral in social networks.

Some Internet users describe it as divine revenge, and there are those who are concerned about the person who was attacked by the man who was infected with Covid-19.

The events occurred a few days ago in Bangkok, south of Thailand.