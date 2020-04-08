The man won the high amount of 17 million euros, that is, more than 450 million Mexican pesos

By: Web Writing

A man won the lottery, however he cannot collect his prize until the end of the contingency by coronavirus (Covi-19), so the quarantine keeps him away from his millionaire life.

The fortunate winner is an inhabitant of Cotes-d ‘Armor, north of France.

According to local media, the man won 17 millions from euros, that is to say more than 450 millions from pesos Mexicans.

The lucky man won that amount in the EuroMillion and this is the largest prize never achieved in the Brittany region, although despite its good luck the name will have to wait for the quarantine to finish before it can go for its prize.

It was said that the lottery operator in France, Française des Jeux, announced on March 20 the awarded number, however surprisingly the winner it was reported up to 2 weeks later, which was quite strange because with that prize the winners usually come out almost immediately.

It should be noted that generally Française des Jeux pays the prize almost immediately, although due to the quarantine this time they decided to make an exception and wait for the contingency to end so that the man could go to collect his prize, a spokesperson for the organization indicated.