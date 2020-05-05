Man who tests positive for the virus is pulled from the third floor of the hospital | Special photo

Without a doubt, COVID-19 is damaging millions of families. The tension is lived day by day, those who have to go out to work fear being infected and those who stay at home experience stress, anxiety and depression. Not even the health experts are 100% prepared to face the wave of infections, we have already seen a doctor who took her own life. Now, a man who tests positive for the virus jumps from the third floor of the hospital.

It was the same General Hospital in Tula, who regretted and confirmed the news. The patient threw himself from the third floor and lost his life. According to the report, he was a 52-year-old man, who was engaged in commerce. However, he was diagnosed with coronavirus and apparently could not bear the anguish.

Man with the virus is pulled from the third floor

The truth is the 52-year-old man not only had COVID-19, he also suffered from other diseases: high blood pressure and diabetes. However, it was last April 27 when he began to experience the symptoms of the virus, especially breathing problems.

So at the Tula hospital, he was tested on May 1 for a coronavirus and the result was positive. So they admitted him and gave him a stretcher on the third floor. The shocking thing is that according to medical personnel, his case did not fall within the parameters of severity. In fact, it was very possible that in two days he would leave the hospital.

For their part, the nurses were surprised and reported him missing, until they realized that he had thrown himself, where he sadly lost his life minutes later.

“At the moment we are reviewing the patient’s medical history, as well as dialoguing with the personnel in charge of the area and the patient, in order to be able to identify any premonitory data on this event,” the staff concluded.

