Man who stole car in Brooklyn arrested with 2-year-old girl inside

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

NEW YORK – A New Hampshire man was arrested last night after he allegedly stole a car with a 2-year-old girl inside it in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyler Hall, who is facing charges of theft, assault of a vehicle, reckless conduct and act injuriously against a child, among others.

The incident was reported on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and 30th Street.

The mother of the baby was loading the vehicle when the suspect got into the car and started it.

The ABC News report indicates that the alleged thief was intercepted eastbound by Brooklyn Queens Expressway before Exit 30 for Flushing Avenue.

Hall had abandoned the little girl in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The minor is fine although she was taken to a hospital to be examined.