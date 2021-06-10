Man who slapped President Macron given 18 months in prison

A French court in Valence (southeast) on Thursday sentenced man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron to 18 months in jail, 14 of which are suspended.

The prosecutor had requested against the accused Damien Tarel, 28 years old, those 18 months for “violence against a person who holds public authority.”

Alleged perpetrator of slapping Macron will appear before a judge

The man, who admitted to slapping the French president during the hearing, was jailed.

During the hearing, the representative of the Public Ministry had indicated that this slap, which he described as “absolutely inadmissible”, was an “act of deliberate violence.”

Described by his friends as shy and affable, Damien Tarel had explained to the agents that he was sympathetic to the anti-government “yellow vest” movement and declared himself to be akin to the right or the extreme right, although “without belonging to any party”.

They slap Emmanuel Macron when approaching a crowd

The slap inflicted on Macron During a trip to Tain l’Hermitage (south-east) he provoked the indignation of the entire French political class, although the president relativized the incident, calling it “isolated acts” committed by “ultraviolent individuals”.

Macron, 43, with popularity ratings at hike recently, he will seek a second term with far-right leader Marine Le Pen as the main rival, according to polls.

