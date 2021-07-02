Man who killed his son for eating dessert on Father’s Day gets 20 years in prison



Travis Stackhouse.

Photo: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Parents are the protectors of their children, and for them everything is given, even life, but in some cases they become their main executioners, as is the case of Travis Stackhouse, who killed his little five-year-old son because the youngest ate his Father’s Day cheesecake.

For the crime, Stackhouse was sentenced to 20 years in prison..

The sentence against Travis Stackhouse was handed down a few days ago by Judge, David Borowski of a Milwaukee court.

Crimes against the father who killed his 5-year-old son

The sentence handed down by includes 15 years in prison for reckless murder in the second degree, three years for child neglect and two years for child abuse, according to what was published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel site.

In addition, Stackhouse would remain under extended supervision for a period of eight years, after serving the sentence handed down by Judge Borowski.

The murder of the five-year-old was recorded in June 2019.

And all because Stackhouse couldn’t stand his son eating his cheesecake, which was part of her Father’s Day gifts.

He punched him hard in the stomach and punched him in the face

According to court records, Stackhouse gave him a strong blow to the stomach, to Sir Ameer Stackhouse, her little five-year-old son, because the youngest ate his cheesecake, which was one of his Father’s Day gifts, in June 2019.

And not only did he hit him hard in the stomach, but Stackhouse, 30, punched the little boy in the face several times.

Travis Stackhouse pled guilty to a reduced charge for the death of his son, Sir Ameer.

According to the Milwaukee Journal, after assaulting his young son, Travis Stackhouse went to a bar with his friends, and it was until 2:00 in the morning that he returned home that the child’s mother called 9:11 , since he saw the child badly.



At first, the father said that the minor had fallen from the stairs while playing with one of his brothers, but medical examinations determined that the minor suffered violence.

The minor suffered an abdominal tear

According to the official report, the minor suffered an abdominal tear, bruised kidneys and a ruptured adrenal gland.

So, Stackhouse was in the custody of the authorities and it was until last May that the man confessed his crime and accepted the charges reckless murder in the second degree, neglect of a child, child abuse, and intentionally harming a minor.

“It’s hard to know where to start in a case like this because it’s so egregious,” Judge Borowski said before sentencing Stackhouse.

Strong message from Judge Borowski

“Basically in Milwaukee County, everyone shrugs off homicides. Nobody cares”Borowski said.

“Occasionally, people care about child homicides because they are so horrible and heinous and so heartbreaking that occasionally the community, the people of Milwaukee County and others really do care about homicides when children are killed,” said the Milwaukee judge.

He indicated that what Stackhouse did against his young son is incredible, and that people who find out about the case cannot believe it.

