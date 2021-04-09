Man who disguised himself as an older adult to get vaccinated is the son of actress Aida Pierce

Entertainment

It was on March 27 when Christian Alberto, 35, and Rubén, 31, decided to dress up as older adults. The men presented false documents to get vaccinated against Covid-19, but were discovered by their voice.

The actress confirmed in a video that it is about her son, in addition, she explained that she cannot delve into the subject due to the legal situation, however, she referred to the events as a “painful situation.”

“Yes, my son has been arrested. I cannot give any further explanation by instruction of the lawyer, I thank you for your support and interest, I am very confident of the legal process, we are very sorry for what happened and I cannot say more, I appreciate all the support and affection but right now I will not be able to answer ” he said in the video.

“In the hope that this whole process takes place, my son and I will provide the proper explanation, thank you very much, it is a painful, difficult situation, but Diosito will help us,” he added.