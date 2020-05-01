Man who attacked Cuba’s embassy in Washington suffers from schizophrenia. Alexander Alazo, The man whom the authorities attribute to having shot the Cuban Embassy in Washington “is obsessed with the idea that they are persecuting him.” This was ensured exclusively for THE AMERICAS DIARY an evangelical pastor, a resident of South Florida, who maintains close ties with the 42-year-old Cuban, currently residing in Texas.

The religious leader, who confirms that he has maintained a close friendship with Alazo by faith affiliation, relates that both he and everyone who knows him are “in shock” and “annoyed by the speculation that some media outlets are doing when referring to the alleged attacker of the Cuban embassy in Washington. “

The Pastor explains that “Alazo has been diagnosed with schizophrenia for many years and is obsessed with the idea of ​​being persecuted.”

He describes that according to Alazo’s wife, he is under treatment and recently the attending physician acknowledged that the medications that have been prescribed for him no longer work for him.

The evangelical pastor claims to know the one appointed years ago and describes him as a person devoted to the Christian faith, of good moral character, with good academic instruction and very affable treatment.

His wife and other acquaintances commented with those close to him that Alazo has been obsessed with the idea that State Security of the Cuban regime is persecuting him. “He frequently moves from one state to another. He has been away for many years Cuba, based in the USA ”.

“His medical history can be consulted,” urged the religious leader. “In his right mind, I’m sure he would never have done an act like this,” he said.

“What they have said so far about him does not coincide with the truth about who this person is,” he said.

He added that Alazo is married, has four children, and two of them are young girls from his current marriage.

By @IlianaLavastida