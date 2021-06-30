Man who abused his 10-year-old stepdaughter sentenced to life in prison

A 43-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for abusing in 2019 a 10-year-old girl, the daughter of her then partner, whom He bleach his genital area to try to hide what happened.

It was Judge Kimberly Fernández who imposed that sentence on Lewis Matthews, a resident of Tampa, Florida’s west coast.

He took advantage of the fact that the minor was asleep

And it is that a sworn jury had already found Matthews guilty of undressing, touching and sexually assaulting the minor.

According to the court records, the subject took advantage of the fact that his partner’s daughter had fallen asleep in the living room of the house.

The 10-year-old girl lived with her mother, according to local media reports.

The mother of the minor discovered the abuse of her daughter

On that night of the events, the mother of the minor was at home, and upon hearing noises, the woman crept down from the top of the house.

Great was his surprise when he saw that his partner was sexually abusing his daughterAs she saw what was happening, without hesitation she quickly ran to call the police.

Matthews, in turn, ran to take the girl – along with two other minors who were in the house – to a gas station, in whose bathrooms he took off her clothes and applied bleach to private parts in an attempt to hide the abuse.

They found traces of the assailant’s DNA in the girl’s underwear

But he could not hide it for long, since according to reports from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he reported that in the girl’s underwear, which the now sentenced to life imprisonment threw into a garbage container at the gas station, there were traces of Matthews DNA in spite of everything.

Official reports note that Matthews had been dating the girl’s mother for several years and was “Like a father to her”, that’s why he was a trusted man of the family.

Which was taken advantage of by the man to commit the abuse against the minor and now he is paying the consequences, since he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A jury found Matthews guilty earlier this month of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one of trying to hide physical evidence.

