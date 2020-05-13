A man suffering from severe back pain went to the doctor for treatment and ended up discovering that have three kidneys in the body.

The diagnosis of this strange medical condition, known as supernumerary kidney, was documented in the most recent issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The protagonist of this story is a 38-year-old Brazilian man who underwent a CT scan. Her back pain originates from a herniated disc, but upon closer examination the doctors detected the presence of three kidneys.

The most fascinating thing about the case is that the patient is perfectly healthy, without any problems in his kidney function.

There are only 100 documented cases of supernumerary kidney. Generally this condition goes unnoticed and those who find out do so almost as by accident.

The doctors, who dealt with the case at the Sao do Rim hospital, described that the patient has a normal kidney on the left side of the body and two others attached and located near the pelvis.

Instead of a single urethra connecting both kidneys to the bladder, as is normally the case, those of the pelvis had one that went directly to the bladder.

“We have never seen anything like this. It was a surprise, followed by concern that there was something wrong with the patient’s health, “he said. Renato Foresto, one of the authors of the report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Fortunately the subject with three kidneys no further treatment was required, as the supernumerary kidney it is always smaller and does not cause symptoms.

