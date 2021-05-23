Man was shot dead when confronting police from his car in New York



Suffolk Police, Long Island (NY).

Photo: SUFFOLK COUNTY POLICE / Courtesy

Jesse Bonsignore, a man with apparent mental problems, was killed by Suffolk County Police after he and an officer got into a fight inside a car in Manorville, Long Island, NY.

The incident happened on Bauer Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, when police responded to a report from a suspicious person lying in the back seat of a car illegally parked on the grass.

Upon arrival, an officer confronted the man inside the car and a fight broke out. The officer fired his gun and fatally wounded 44-year-old Bonsignore. Police say he recovered a knife in the victim’s possession, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official was transferred to the Peconic Bay Medical Cente to receive treatment for unknown injuries. ABC News spoke exclusively with a brother of the deceased, Derek Bonsignore, from his home in Florida.

“My brother’s life was taken away by a Suffolk County police officer,” he said through tears. He added that his relative had history of schizophrenia and the family is not sure if he was taking his medication.

He insisted that the police should not have hurt his brother. “Why does there have to be a weapon? Why didn’t the police department check my brother? … It doesn’t make sense to me or anyone in my family why my brother was injured ”.

Authorities said Bonsignore had at least one minor arrest and that previously he had been transported for hospital evaluations and was allegedly living in his car.

That night his car was parked across the street from a line of houses. Dawn Stewart, who lives in the area, said that heard two shots.

No pictures from the body camera, But detectives are checking the surveillance and looking for additional video. Detectives from the Suffolk County Homicide Section along with investigators from the Office of the New York State Attorney General they are investigating the case.

