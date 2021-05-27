Man Was Run Over In Washington Heights; driver dumped him and fled



FDNY ambulance.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

NYPD is on the trail of the driver who fled after causing a fatal collision on Henry Hudson Parkway in Upper Manhattan, early morning yesterday.

A man was rolled to death near West 163rd Street in Washington Heights, and police responded around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim lying on the road, unconscious with visible head and body injuries. He was transported to New York-Presbyterian / Columbia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending proper notification to the family, Pix11 said. A preliminary investigation determined that the man He was walking in the area along the road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continued its investigation yesterday. And no arrests have been announced.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.