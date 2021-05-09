Man Wanted for Murder in Northwest Miami

May 9, 2021

Police are searching for a suspicious man, after receiving the alert that shot and killed another during an argument at a Wendy’s restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade authorities, the incident took place inside the fast food restaurant in the area of ​​Northwest 119th Street and 27th Place, just after 6:20 pm (local time).

Similarly, it is known that an employee who tried to intervene in the discussion, but was hit in the face by one of the men involved in the altercation. .

The other man pulled out a gun and shot the man who had hit the clerk. Subsequently, Miami-Dade Firefighters responded, approached the scene and declared the wounded man dead.

For his part, the fast food restaurant employee was treated on the spot and released. No one else was injured.

Authorities said the attacker fled the scene and remains at large.

If you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $ 5,000.

