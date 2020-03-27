In the video that circulates on social networks it is seen how a dog is walked by a drone in a city in Cyprus

By: Web Writing

A man in Cyprus He brought out his ingenuity in the midst of the health crisis due to the pandemic of coronavirus. The subject used a drone for take a walk to its dog while in order to respect quarantine.

Vakis Demetriou shared the video and captioned it “Quarantine on the fifth day. Stay home safely, but don’t forget your pet’s happiness.”

In the video you can see dog happily walking the empty streets of Limassol on the southeast coast of Cypruswhile the drone “walks” him on the leash.

Some users wondered if the man I was also using another drone to film the scene up close, although in reality it would be a person with a cell phone.

“I would only need another drone Smaller to follow to collect the poop and I think in that case it would be a victory! “wrote the user @DovedSimon on Twitter.

The Mediterranean island nation today recorded its first death from coronavirus.

On this divided island there are 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the south and 34 in the north.