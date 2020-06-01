MAN Truck & Bus México restarted the operation of its production plant in Querétaro and its network of dealers in the country under the “new normal”.

This was confirmed by the assembler of cargo and passenger vehicles in a statement, in which Leandro Radomile, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus Mexico, commented that they reopened their operation and production, but with a gradual, orderly and cautious return.

“We must remain responsible so as not to jeopardize the health of all our business actors“Assured Leandro Radomile.

Thus, the MAN Truck & Bus Mexico production plant worked in these last two weeks to carry out different adaptations that will allow it to safeguard the health of all its employees and thus have a safe workplace, including:

“The restart will be gradual and controlled”: Leandro Radomile. Courtesy

-Temperature measurement to all employees upon arrival

–Delivery of a PPE Kit (lenses, mouthguards and alcohol gel)



-Security protocols in case of identifying any suspicious case

-Sanitization of both the FINSA and After-Sales Plant, which is located in the El Marqués Industrial Park. Entry and exit routes to maintain a healthy distance and avoid crowds between collaborators.

-Installation of automatic taps in staff toilets

-Reduction of capacity in the dining room, new schedules, acrylics on tables to keep the healthy distance, delivery of the groceries.

-Safe transportation, applying hygiene measures when climbing and to occupy the unit.

-Training by the IMSS to all its collaborators to abide by safety and hygiene measures.

Likewise, recently it shared with its Dealer Network a Reopening Plan with different safety and hygiene recommendations to be implemented in all its agencies, service workshops and spare parts.

In addition, it shared prevention and protection measures with its suppliers and contractors when visiting

your instalations.

“The health and safety of our collaborators, as well as our clients, is our priority, which is why we have developed several prevention measures, same that are attached to the recommendations of the health and state authorities ” Gustavo Mendes, Human Resources Manager commented.