Despite the restrictions imposed by the Argentine government, the man introduced two bricklayers to perform work in his apartment

A young Argentinean denounced his neighbour for attempted murder and death threats. The attacker tried to hang him after he was reported to the authorities by the victim, this for not respecting the quarantine which established the government of Argentina for him coronavirus COVID-19.

Hernán Rivas was accused of introducing two bricklayers to his apartment, despite the order that all kinds of activities are prohibited.

To justify the complaint, the victim showed images from the security camera of the building, located in the province of Buenos Aires.

“They started with the masonry work on Saturday, when the insulation was in effect. There were annoying noises from morning to noon and on Monday they resumed work.

“My boyfriend went to their apartment, which is above ours, to ask them if they were missing much more and there he saw that there were two bricklayers working,” said Antonella, girlfriend of the assaulted young man.

After realizing this, the couple called 134, the number enabled to report those who violate the quarantine, in addition to complaining to the building administrator; however, days later the aggression would come.

Antonella reported that on Tuesday her partner went to a warehouse, which is two blocks from the house, and one of the people living in the apartment intercepted him, hanging him. He told him that “blood was going to run and that if we were tenants we were going to have to leave because they were going to make our lives impossible”.

The couple is only waiting for the authorities to respond and do justice to the attack.

(With information from Todo Noticias)