Buenos Aires.- A 24-year-old Argentinean crashed a car on Monday night against the The Chinese embassy in Buenos Aires and tried to break down the door of the facilities without causing injuries, police sources informed Efe.

The security forces detained the man and a case was opened against him for public intimidation, while the Diplomatic Security team of the Federal Police was in charge of the case.

Chinese Ambassador Xiaoli Zou was not at the diplomatic residence at the time of the clash.

Even the embassy was attended « by precaution » by firefighters and the police brigade of explosives.

« Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found that the driver of the filmed … had intentions to break down the gate of the gate of the Chinese Embassy, » the Buenos Aires City Police said in a statement.

The The Chinese embassy it is located in the Saavedra neighborhood, in the north of the capital Argentina, and according to the Chancellery there are 14 people who work assigned there.

Television Argentina He broadcast a video recorded by the alleged aggressor in which he himself said that he knew « the truth of COVID ».

« I know that the INC is behind COVID and I need help from the The Chinese embassy« he added in that video, in which he also detailed that he is an engineering student.

Along with the Police and firefighters, psychiatric personnel from the Argentine emergency service also attended the scene.

Currently, in Buenos Aires there is a mandatory quarantine since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which arose in China and which has left 44,931 infections and 1,043 deaths so far, with the curve of cases rising during the last weeks.

