Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Recently, Peter Chiykowski, an ordinary man, confessed through Reddit a problem he had with his wife and the solution he came up with: his partner had become obsessed with Stardew valley and gave him less and less attention. So, to re-capture her interest, he transformed her appearance into that of the character she had married in-game.

You can read: Mod replaces Nemesis with Shrek in Resident Evil 3 Remake

Peter are a Canadian citizen currently living in Scotland with his wife, of the same nationality. The importance of talking about its origin is actually null, but it is a demonstration that this is a common type, with a story that strikes a bit when empathizing with it.

As compiled by the site Rock, Paper, ShotgunThis started in February, when ‘’ the wife ’’ met Stardew valley, which brought with it an obsession with the simulator of loving and calm life on a farm. In fact, the proof of this was that he posted a tweet asking the creator of the game, Eric Barone, how to recover it, in order to understand what the game has.

Dear @ConcernedApe, My wife started playing Stardew Valley. She won’t come to bed. She only responds if I ask about her farm or the Adventurer’s League. I fear she is lost to me. How do I get her back? I miss her very much. Sincerely, —Concerned Husband – Peter Chiykowski (@rockpapercynic) February 26, 2020

The point that history became known thanks to the media power was just a few days ago, when a post was uploaded to Reddit and a new tweet updating the changes in the story: the wife was consumed by the game, married the city doctor, Harvey, and had two children. Given this, it was that Peter He decided to adapt to it and made the decision to transform his appearance into that of the doctor and recovered it:

Dear @ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley consumed my wife. The game world became her real world. The real world became a waking dream. But I finally figured out what to do. I am Harvey now. My radio is ready. My model plans await. And she and I will be together again. pic.twitter.com/QpsBmRkIzk – Peter Chiykowski (@rockpapercynic) May 5, 2020

Among the comments, someone told her that she probably married Harvey because it reminded her of him. Given this, Peter He replied that the comment made his wife very happy and that he was quite right. It was a beautiful love story after all (¿).

Now we don’t know how real this story is, after all, is what a user of Twitter commented online, nothing more. In the same way, it never hurts to soften our lives a little.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.