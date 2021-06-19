Man throws 10 kilos of marijuana from building, passersby took it away

Authorities of New YorkIn the United States, they are investigating a video where an alleged drug trafficker throws a large package of marijuana from the roof of a building on the streets of the American city.

In the video you can see the moment when a packet falls to the ground and a person He runs to pick it up to quickly leave the place.

According to local media, the video was recorded in early June when the man who launched the package was trying to make a negotiation for merchandise and it all ended badly.

The first investigations indicate that the 29-year-old man was threatened by several armed individuals to give him the bag of marijuana, when he refused to hand it over, they began to struggle over it.

In the end the bag came out flying and ended up falling of the building.

It is estimated that the value of this package is about 20 thousand dollars, about 400 thousand Mexican pesos.

After this the man ran out and managed to escape from his attackers; of package nothing is known.

