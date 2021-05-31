Man suspected of plotting shooting at Walmart in Texas arrested

May 31, 2021

A man suspected of planning a mass shooting at Walmart was arrested in Texas after authorities intercepted a message indicating he was “preparing to proceed,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a statement Sunday. .

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, made a specific threat to target a local Walmart store, KCSO reported in the statement posted on Facebook.

The Sheriff’s Office released an image of evidence apparently collected from Belvins’ apartment that showed a rifle with multiple magazines, a flag with Nazi party symbols and the national flag of Saudi Arabia. Investigators also seized books and handwritten documents.

The statement did not specify what type of message had alerted authorities, but after intercepting it, KCSO confirmed, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), that Belvin had the ability to follow through on the threat.

Belvins was arrested on a warrant for “Terrorist threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” the statement said.

Belvins is currently on felony probation and is prohibited from carrying firearms. He is booked into the Kerr County Jail, where he currently remains.

