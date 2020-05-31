Man suffocates, his girlfriend locked him in a suitcase | Pexels Photo

The case that shocked, is a Hispanic man, who was 42 years old and was an Orange County resident, unfortunately He suffocates, because his girlfriend locked him in a suitcase. According to the report, the victim spent around 11 hours! Inside and, although the woman argues that it was an accident, the investigation folder has already been opened and will be treated as homicide.

The woman, Sarah Boone, was arrested for second-degree murder in February. She is accused of having put her boyfriend in a blue suitcase, supposedly because they were playing hide and seek. However, she let him die, he screamed desperately and couldn’t breathe. This is known thanks to some videos that the girlfriend recorded during the event.

For their part, forensic tests revealed that Jorge Torres Jr, 42, died of positional and environmental asphyxiation. This was stated by the WKMG media. Furthermore, it is known that the man was under the influence of alcohol during his death. While the girlfriend says they had both drunk and she fell asleep, she forgot, she says, to get it out of the suitcase.

“I can’t [expletive] breathe. Seriously, “Jorge Torres Jr. pleaded from inside a suitcase. “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” his girlfriend Sarah Boone replied on a video she recorded. This story by @DavidHarrisOS is so disturbing https://t.co/4iMoBlsIUn – Monivette Cordeiro (@monivettec)

May 27, 2020

The truth is that experts explained that the man spent at least 11 hours or more inside the suitcase. The victim had bruises, cuts to the head, a black eye. as well as cuts on the back and hands.

Meanwhile Sarah Boone says she woke up later and remembered that her boyfriend was in the suitcase. It was there that he decided to call his ex-husband, who lives nearby. He told her to call 911 immediately. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man’s body next to the door of the home.

Finally, on the woman’s phone they found videos in which the man asked for help and she says: “This is because of everything you have done to me.”

The woman is being held at the Orange County Jail.

