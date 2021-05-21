Man suffocated to death by obese wife after woman sat on his neck in the middle of a fight

Tayana O. will not serve jail in Russia despite having been convicted of the death of her husband Aidar after sit on the man’s neck until he suffocates, during a fight in which there was alcohol consumption.

The woman, over 100 kilos or about 224 pounds, refused to get up even though his partner begged him to do so. When he retired it was too late.

Local media reports cited by East2West indicate that when the victim’s daughter saw him immobilized face down on the bed she went to seek help from neighbors in Novokuznetsk.

A neighbor came to the house, but considered that it was a fight between drunks and took no further action.

Forensic examinations established that Aidar died from suffocation that blocked the respiratory system when her face was on the mattress while Tatyana sat on her neck. The woman used her legs so that she couldn’t get up. In her arguments to the authorities, the woman stated that she just wanted to calm her drunk husband.

“Wife strangled her husband to death with her buttocks after drinking too much alcohol ”, indicates the medical report cited by the medium.

When the man stopped showing signs of life, the frightened woman shook him and yelled at him to wake up. But this did not happen.

The Russian was sentenced to 18 months of community service as it was determined that the woman had no intention of killing him and that it was negligent homicide. Additionally, Tayana O. was ordered to pay around £ 2,000 (almost $ 3,000) in fine.

Investigators, however, are calling for the woman to be tried for first-degree murder.

It is not clear when the event occurred and neither the date of the sentence, but the report on the outcome of the case transpired in the past few days.