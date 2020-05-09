This young 25-year-old Russian is the protagonist of one of those stories where reality sometimes surpasses fiction. And it is that the young man has filed a lawsuit against the Russian division of Apple for alleged moral damages since he understands thate an application on your iPhone has changed your sexual tendency and “made” him homosexual.

The plaintiff claims to have received a transfer of 69 cryptocurrencies called “GayCoins” from the Waves Wallet application, for which he requests in a Moscow court that Apple Rus LLC I compensated him with 14,000 euros. The young man says that the cryptocurrency transaction came to him along with a most curious message: “do not judge before trying it.”

To continue this delusion, the individual explains that two months after receiving the transfer and the message, he began a relationship with another person of the same sex. “Because of the message, I really thought how can you condemn something without experiencing it. And I decided to try same-sex relationships. Now there is no going back“, Explain. His lawyer claims that his client has suffered psychological damage from the transfer of cryptocurrencies. “I have a stable boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain all this to my parents. My life has changed for the worse and it will not be normal again. Apple has manipulated me and pushed me towards homosexuality“Sentenced the young Russian.

Apple did not want to comment on this crazy news, but Alexánder Ivanov, general manager of the application, did. “It is true that the young man has received 69 ‘GayCoins’ in his account, but neither Waves nor Apple have anything to do with the incident. It was started by a private person ”. Over the days we will see how this conflict is resolved since the first view is scheduled for October 17 of judgment.