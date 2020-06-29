Until now, the reason why the pedestrian stoned the car on two occasions is unknown.

By: Web Writing

A man stoned a car and later the driver, in revenge, stopped to follow the aggressor and run him over, before the gaze of pedestrians in the United States.

The material was captured in a vial in Chicago and it has generated great amazement among Internet users, because the moment of the run over is very shocking.

The images that have been widely disseminated on social networks show the moment when a pedestrian throws a couple of rocks into a busy road, which hit a white car.

After the impact of the rocks, the driver slows down and turns so abruptly that he almost collides with another car that is traveling at high speed.

The driver rammed the man who threw the stone, raising his car to the sidewalk.

The reason why the pedestrian He threw the rocks, while the driver does not have any report from the authorities.