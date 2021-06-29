Man stabs gay on NYC Subway while launching homophobic insults



The attack on a member of the gay community was reported at a train station in Manhattan.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / . / .

Police authorities in New York are looking for a suspect in the train stabbing a man who celebrated gay pride.

The fact that it is investigated by the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crimes Unit He reported at around 3:30 am this Monday.

The 29-year-old victim was traveling on a train 2 heading north when a stranger sitting in front of him began to throw homophobic insults to those present many of which celebrated International LGBT + Pride Day (June 28).

Verbal antigay offenses to the victim in the middle of the train 2

“You big ass, you want to sit cross-legged, pa **,” the attacker told the victim, according to the Daily News report.

It was then that the victim defended himself and the verbal argument escalated until it became physical.

Discussion continued at the train station

When the train stopped at the W. 34th St. and 7 Avenue station in Midtown, both men got out of the car and continued the discussion until the stalker pulled out an unidentified object and stabbed the victim.

Victim suffered chest and torso injuries

Upon re-entering the train, the man realized that he was injured in the chest and torso.

At his own expense, the victim was transferred to Mount Sinai West Hospital. The person is stable since the injuries were not serious.

The suspect was described by authorities as black (dark complexion); approximately 5’11 ”, and about 185 pounds.

The man, who has partial facial hair, wore a Chicago Bulls cap, a gold chain around his neck, a black T-shirt, green cargo pants and multi-colored sneakers.

If you have information to help stop the alleged assailant, you can contact the NYPD through Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS