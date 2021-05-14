Man stabbed by “acquaintance” when stealing bicycle in East Village park in New York



East Village, NYC.

Photo: El Diario / Mariela Lombard

A man was stabbed yesterday before stealing his electric bicycle in Tompkins Square Park, East Village (NYC).

The 55-year-old victim was sitting on a bench in the park around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and He got up when a man he knew approached him The New York Post reported. “Sit down, you’re not leaving,” the criminal growled, before grabbing the bicycle and stabbing the victim, according to sources.

The attacker fled on the bicycle and headed east on East 7th Street. He was described as dark skinned, 5’9 ″ and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and pants and a black hat. It was not clear under what circumstances the two knew each other.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a puncture wound in the left hip / groin area and was expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been announced. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.