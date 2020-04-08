Just yesterday, the Health Secretary of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O, made the compulsory use of mouthguards official in the entity.

Through social networks, a man set out to demonstrate the effectiveness of various types of mouth cover simulating a sneeze with a deodorant, although it clarifies that it is with less force than a real one.

In the video another person helps you to hold the different mouth cover while the man explains the material with which they are made, then he sprays the deodorant about him mouth cover while it is seen as the particles of the product simulating that they are bacteria pass the cloth.

When man uses mouth cover surgical simulates the sneeze again with the deodorant and shows that the particles do not pass, however, the shot did not do it with the same force as in the mouth cover Simpler, this was detected and criticized by users who reacted to the video.

It should be clarified that the sneeze of a person does not compare with the shot of a deodorant.

The World Health Organization issued some advice for the use of mouth cover: If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are caring for someone suspected of having the 2019-nCoV infection. He also urged to wear a mask if the person has a cough or sneeze.

Just yesterday, the Health Secretary of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O made the mandatory use of mouth cover in all people in the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He previously gave details at a press conference on how they could develop mouth cover cloth at home.

The authorities had remained cautious about reporting or requesting the use of mouth cover mandatory so as not to cause a shortage since initially they asked that the mouth cover were used by sick people or those who were in contact with a sick patient.

