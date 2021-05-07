Man shot for pulling knife in front of Macy’s store in New York

A man wielding a knife was shot by a private security guard outside a Macy’s store located in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx (NYC), reported the police.

The shooting happened yesterday just before 4:45 p.m., when a man in his 30s, armed with a knife, started randomly threatening people walking down Metropolitan Avenue, according to NYPD.

A Parkchester Security Officer fired three shots at the man, hitting him at least once in the abs and glutes, after he refused to drop the knife. The attacker, whose name was not released, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The security guard was also brought to Jacobi for unspecified reasons. He did not appear to be seriously injured, the New York Post noted. A knife was recovered at the scene and the NYPD was investigating the case.