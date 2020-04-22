An alleged director of a record company shot multiple times from a balcony in Chatham-Kent, Canada, against people who were passing through the place

The director of a record company broadcast on Instagram the moment he shot randomly from a balcony in Chatham-Kent, Canada.

Police were alerted at approximately 8:30 am local time on Wednesday. According to local reports, residents claimed that the man was armed with multiple weapons and was shooting indiscriminately at people who were walking by.

MailOnline revealed that the identity of the gunman who transmitted himself on Instagram while rapping Tupac is Michael Alunomoh, director of Chatham-based record company Truth or Dare Records.

Alunomoh posted a video on the social network of him wielding weapons and saying, “Tell them Tupac Shakur is coming for the police.”

According to one of the neighbors, identified as Christine Tugman, 64, Michael was yelling at officers: “Shoot me, hit me, kill me, kill me.”

Police closed the surrounding streets of Dockside, part of Chatham, and asked the public to avoid the area while the operation was underway. A police helicopter also surveyed the area around the incident.

“Members of the public reported seeing a man on the balcony with weapons,” said police spokesman Martin Very.

We are currently assisting @KPTacOps with an incident at #Dockside in #Chatham. Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area. Thank you for understanding in this matter. DC – Kent Police Medway #StayHomeSaveLives (@kentpolicemed) April 22, 2020

“There was a lot of hitting just over an hour ago, I just assumed they were construction workers,” said a neighbor, adding: “There were armed police officers outside The Range who saluted everyone, moved toward the noise … Someone on the other side of the road they shouted that someone had a gun. “

The subject of more than 30 years was arrested on suspicion of crimes with firearms.

According to The Sun, a video posted on Facebook suggested that the police also questioned two people who had also been in the department.

With 57,000 followers on Instagram, Michael Alunomoh describes himself as an “influencer”, regularly posting exotic vacation photos, designer clothes and on super yachts.

Earlier this week, he announced his new EP on Instagram, featuring five songs.

