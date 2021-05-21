Man shoots his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in Miami-Dade

May 21, 2021

0

At approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, Miami police received a call to go to a residential area at 50th Street and Southwest 98th Avenue after receiving reports that a subject had shot a vehicle.

An enraged ex-boyfriend was accused of shooting two people in a southwestern Miami-Dade neighborhood.

When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man in the car shot down, the victims were taken to the nearest hospital where they receive care and are in stable condition.

Investigators said police received a call from 23-year-old Jonathan Clemente who said he was involved in the incident, subsequently turning himself in to law enforcement agencies.

Clemente was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, and she was dating another man, he also told detectives who questioned him that he followed them to the neighborhood, and ambushed them when they arrived at a house, shooting the vehicle over and over again.

Source el Nuevo Herald

0