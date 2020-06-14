The gate of the house was covered with shells that he managed to get at work, making it one of the most original homes

Azteca News –

A man has caught the attention of Internet users, after he disclosed his ingenious idea to decorate his house because he wanted it more modern, so he upholstered it with phones iPhone.

They say that ingenuity has no limits, so it is only a matter of looking for the tools to carry out the plan and this man, originally from Vietnam, Who went viral on networks, knows this well.

The author decided that he wanted to remodel his house and for this he did not want to complicate life, so he chose to use all the material at hand, housings of various Models of iPhone.

The man who works in a mobile service center managed to get these housings by then remodel and modernize the facade of your home, as it embedded them in the walls of its portal.

These gave an original touch to your house, because the embedded phones looked like colored mosaics, which gave more brightness to your house. Its design was published by Ben Geski, a famous blogger who is dedicated to filtering information about new technological advances.

In this way, the design of the house caught his attention and it was so that he shared it on his social networks, where he assured that it is not about decals or false parts, but that they are housings completely original but recycled for innovative use.