A man hit an employee to try to break into a Florida Walmart branch without a mouthpiece.

United States.- A defiant buyer made his way in a Walmart of Florida after he was denied entry for refusing to use a facial mask.

The video shows the client trying to enter the Supermarket, in the city of Orlando.

When the man approaches the entrance, his face fully exposed, one of the workers from the place approaches to block the entrance. However, the subject pushes and struggles to get him out of his way.

« You have to wear a mask, brother! » says the man behind the camera.

Ultimately, the angry man agrees to leave, the clip shows, but not before the worker tells him he was « spitting everywhere. »

The incident occurred last Saturday, the same day that the authorities of the orange county They decreed the use of face masks in all public places.